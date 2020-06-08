Editor:
The United States has about 4% of the population, but accounts for 2% of the deaths from this virus. We still continue to open our society to more deaths as our administration has marginalized the CDC by burying their opening recommendations.
Thanks to the real press, that information was reported and forced the CDC to put something out to the public even though it was not close to the original recommendation. Our president wants attention taken away from the virus, so has tried to have us focus on something else like the AG’s investigation of Obama and the Russian probe. This is where he is directing his attention rather than the safe process used by other countries to get the economy open.
Every country that has used the concept of testing, tracing, and isolation of positive cases has saved lives. We on the other hand are opening at a fast, thoughtless manner. We have even increased restaurant seating to 50% in Florida even though science has shown how one cough by an individual can quickly spread throughout the entire restaurant. Here in Florida we don’t do openings in phases since our administration wants us to jump right in.
The number of cases here has increased dramatically just this past week since the openings have started. We have to take responsibility to protect ourselves and make the intelligent decision to wear masks, keep proper social distance, and be considerate of others.
Wally Sadoff
Port Charlotte
