Editor:
Many white folks my age can think back and remember how easily the “N” word, and similar racial epitaphs, were used in casual conversation around the dinner table or at family events. People we loved and admired openly denigrated human beings based on their skin color or country of origin. At the time, we may have thought nothing of it.
In recent years, however, most of us were grateful at the shift in how unacceptable and demeaning such language and sentiments were. That is, until Donald Trump strolled down the escalator to announce the racist platform of his presidential candidacy and introduced us to a new level of level of hateful rhetoric which must again be purged.
Many of our courageous American founders who wrote our Constitution and Declaration of Independence owned human property, while at the same time declaring “all men are created equal.” At some level, these leaders must have recognized the gap between what civilized humans aspire to versus their daily actions.
That we, as a country, are striving yet again to move toward a more perfect union should not surprise us.
We white people are so fortunate and have so many advantages, that we don’t even notice them. It’s long past time we pay attention.
Let the white supremacists rant and rave. We will look past their histrionics while we make sure voting is accessible and secure so that all voices are heard. We can pay no better tribute to our founders.
Francis Dance
Englewood
