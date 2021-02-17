Editor:
As I was watching the presentation of the case against Donald Trump by the House impeachment managers, I thought of that oath we all learn in elementary school: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
It is a ringing call to each of us to live up to the high standards that were established by the founding fathers, and to which every patriotic citizen should aspire.
The events of January 6 have shaken this nation, this bastion of democracy, to the core. We have been attacked not by the enemy without but by the enemy within. The impeachment managers laid out in terrifying detail the anatomy of an attempted coup, led by our very own president, an act so brazen and despicable that for those not paying attention, it seemed unthinkable. Yet, for those who had been following the president's behavior and words for four years, it was not a surprise.
Chillingly, many thought it justified. In a letter to this paper just after Trump was elected president, I predicted that, as a nation, "we would pay a high price for our folly." It is now clear just how high that price is.
Our democracy is fragile. We must not fall asleep. Trump and his enablers are the enemy within.
David Alverson
Port Charlotte
