Editor:
My son is a grad of the Western Michigan University aeronautical engineering /pilot flight systems program and always raves about the quality of those programs.
The WMU fight training programs are highly respected nationwide as well as worldwide. Why such a prestigious school's program would fail here is a big question. But then again, in my 12-plus years here in Charlotte County what I have seen is nothing less than bumbling by one county commissioner (Bob Starr excepted) after another, as they pursued their vision of creating service jobs and then complaining about the lack of "affordable housing."
What?
Now we are being asked to pay for higher water/sewer service due to high-density hotels, condos and apartment complexes which will strain our current infrastructure.
Huh?
Next on the leaving list will be the new announced A&E training programs at the Punta Gorda airport? The big local perplexing news in Punta Gorda is what to do about pickleball noise at Gilchrist Park and a proposed $400,000 new playing court.
Duh?
Time to get out Nero's fiddle?
Guy Neroni
Deep Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.