Editor:
I just want to say a thank you to our great mail lady, Lacreasha. We live on Baer Avenue off Midway in Port Charlotte.
She does a very good job delivering our mail, but also she will give you a quick wave and a smile if you are outside. It is nice to see a friendly face with everything that is going on at this time. We love our mail lady.
Linda Campos
Port Charlotte
