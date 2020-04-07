Editor:
It was nice to see pictures of Englewood Beach and I'd love to see more coverage of Manasota Key's three beaches by Steve Reilly. If the counties would open the beaches from a half hour before sunrise to about 10 o'clock, it would give those of us who used to exercise on the beach an opportunity to swim again or walk. They claimed to have closed the beaches to prevent people from congregating. Swimmers and walkers are not congregating, but getting healthful exercise.
The county might also change the hours of the lifeguards at Manasota Beach Park, since, as things stand now, they are there only to rescue dolphins and watch manatee mate. We miss Manasota Beach.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
=
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.