A few months ago, we were inspired by the courageous stand of the Ukrainian people and much of the rest of the world, uniting against Putin’s horrendous invasion of Ukraine.
The latest is the horror in Uvalde. We continue to see the politicization of the Judicial branch of our government. Continued paralysis of any decent legislation in our country by Republicans seemingly all-in with the extremist right-wing faction of their party. Two branches of the checks and balances are out of balance. This world and national rift continues in Florida with the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature and lives on here in Sarasota County, with the uproar at school board meetings and the in-developer-pockets County Commission.
Many despair that the Democrats aren’t doing enough. Or that "all politicians are the same." There are elements of truth in both those statements. We need to remember that this is still a two party system, and until that changes there is only Red or Blue. We are at a critical juncture in our county/country/world. Each one of us has to do something more than vote! Please heed Susan Smith, chair Florida Progressive Dem Caucus:
"If you have not signed up to vote by mail, please do it now. If you have not volunteered with your local Democratic Party, do it now. If you have not committed to growing your footstep to save democracy, do it now." And please regularly let your elected officials know what you expect from them as a constituent!
