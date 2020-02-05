Editor:

I want to thank Mr. Gouvellis for writing the article about respect and manners. Sadly enough both are hard to find in today's society. Not just in America, but also Europe (where I was born and raised). People seem to have forgotten the way surely they were raised with respect for all.

I can only hope older people like myself will identify with this and resume the proper manners and respect that we were taught as children.

People, please put those cell phones down, and have real conversations again with your family and friends. You'll be glad to reconnect with them instead of your phones.

Mama Mia Schneider

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments