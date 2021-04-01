Editor:
Let there be no mistake about this. As a free people we should be making it easier and more convenient to vote. But that is not happening currently. Bills are being introduced and, as in Georgia, passed all over America.
The reason given? Making our elections fair and without corruption. The real reason? Restricting voter access. Who is behind this? Republicans, of course! Citing "widespread voter fraud" in 2020 is the excuse and, if it were true, would certainly cause states to reform voter laws. Problem is, 60 federal judges, 2 Supreme Court decisions, and even Trump's Attorney General stated that there was no voter fraud.
So, in spite of this overwhelming lack of evidence, the Republicans are doing everything in their power to make it more difficult or, in some cases, nearly impossible for those voters whom they determine are most likely to vote Democratic to exercise their constitutional rights. Let's call it what it is: Jim Crow, Part 2.
Again, let there be no mistake about this. Theses efforts, including here in Florida, are a direct and dangerous affront to our constitutional way of life. Even more so, these efforts are blatantly aimed at restricting voter access and are, quite sadly, endorsed by many citizens who should be ashamed of themselves. This is not the democracy our nation was built on and these kinds of blatant attempts should not, and cannot, be tolerated!
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
