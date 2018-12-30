Editor:
Educating the general public is the number one priority to progress against our Gulf Coast red tide catastrophe.
Those of us who have personally chosen the Gulf Coast of Florida to call home have a devoted view of nature as essential as the breaths we take daily. Red tide still lurks out in the Gulf. It is not gone. Cutting off its food source is one positive choice we can all make every day we live here to safeguard the future of the manatee, dolphin, sea turtles and sea birds and ourselves.
It is simple mow your weeds. Forget the Roundup/glyphosate as they have wisely been banned in Europe. Switch out your St. Augustine grass and mow whatever green grows. St. Augustine grass needs to go the way of the dinosaurs. Its need for Roundup twice a month and fertilizers twice a month is a travesty for Florida's sand-based soil and our healthy future.
Everything one places on their lawns and gardens leaches into the Gulf with the next rain storm. If we truly cherish what we have here today, red tide is testing us now. Everyone is responsible. Call your elected officials to voice concern. At present schools, golf courses and government buildings are allowed to fertilize all year round, even in the rainy season. Our children are playing soccer on Roundup-treated playing fields.
We must use common sense. Bring this up at the dinner table this year. The manatee are the canaries in our personal coal mine.
Embrace the ”Florida snow” large-flower pusley the bees and all of us may have a chance at a future too.
To a happier new year.
Thea N. Nelson
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.