I just finished reading an article in the Dec. 15 edition of the Sun about a vigil mass being said for a murder and his victim 26 years after the crime was committed. I wonder if a vigil Mass was said for the victim 26 years ago. (I doubt it).
The priest who said the Mass goes on to say he hopes the murder opens his heart to God so he can enjoy peace and love for eternity. Well, lets see, he got 26 years of life after his crime, ate pretty good and got good health care, better than most for 26 years,not to bad for a convicted murder.
What ever happened to an eye for an eye, and the commandment, "Thou shall not kill," that as Christians we are supposed to live by. I guess this priest must think if we stray from these laws of the church, just ask God's forgiveness and enjoy peace for eternity.
I think this murderer just enjoyed his peace for 26 years and now will face his maker, if he gets to see him, and face hell. I think this priest better wake up and smell the coffee. Murder is murder and there is no forgiving that.
I think the Lord will enact the eye for an eye rule.
Richard Fusani
Port Charlotte
