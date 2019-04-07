Editor:
Regarding today’s politics, there has to be a “boiling point” for everyone. In the last 24 hours I have reached mine.
The media is expected to report news, even if the commentators put their own spin on it. The media must have some obligation to give us the most important items.
Last evening and this morning I watched and listened to a personal interview with the terminated head of FBI. I heard it over and over again continuing into the morning news. Not once did the commentators let us know that last evening there was a personal phone interview with the president of the United States discussing the same and more issues.
I personally don’t care how anti-Trump someone can be, but when the president has given a phone interview the people of the United States should know of it. That is important news.
The thought that certain media outlets don’t want the public to hear what our elected president has to say is, kindly put “deployable.”
When any sitting president of the United States is making an any effort for the betterment of citizens we should hope and pray that he succeeds in his endeavors, instead of hoping he fails or falsely broadcast he is failing.
Tim Krebs
Englewood
