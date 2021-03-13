Editor:
In response to recent articles (Feb. 20 and Feb. 27) concerning reducing or eliminating music classes, it's the same old story, whenever there's cuts to be made.
Invariably throughout the country music, art and many times physical education are first on the chopping block. I feel this has always been a major mistake.
In my opinion, the arts represent the soul of our great republic and are extremely important. Without it, there is emptiness.
As an octogenarian, I still give music lessons with no thought of monetary compensation. Music is the only international language that binds the world together, the glue that brings pure enjoyment to mankind.
Move stars such as Bob Hope and countless others unselfishly entertained our troops for some momentary relief from the stress of war.
Yes, science, math etc. are also very important subject matter, but schools should not reduce or eliminate the arts.
Like a house of cards, I consider the bottom ones, music, art and physical education, a strong educational foundation. Slap them away and see what happens.
Anthony Zeck
North Port
