Editor:
Anyone who thinks the USA does not meddle in other countrie's politics, we do not "rig" other elections more than what other countries do to us, are naive, gullible children. There are five major powers in the world. All meddle, and all have nuclear weapons.
We are very stupid taking a stance against Russia. We should be diplomatically negotiating with all major powers. Russia and China seem to be working together and, smaller countries are running to them for backing and "protection". That is why Iran thumbed its nose against Trump saying we would do nothing. A war would most likely disintegrate earth.
Every country is a threat to us. That is why we must learn to work with all of them. Democrats and the media have convinced the people that Russia, Russia, Russia is our enemy. Remember the godfather said, "keep your friends close and your enemies closer."
On another very disturbing note, have you seen the billions upon billions are given each year to a multitude of foreign countries? Are we paying "protection"? Are the heads of state getting the money and not the people? Are some politicians profiting from this? Isn't anyone upset about our politician's kids getting 50k / month? And, how is it that Kerry's kid, Biden's kid, and Whitey Bulgar's kid, all three together received billions from China? That money to those kids came from our pockets.
In closing, who is more dangerous, Putin or Soros?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
