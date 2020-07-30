Editor:
When socialist mobs took over Venezuela, statues were torn down, citizens turned against each other, street names were changed, flags were redesigned, police were murdered then disbanded, churches and businesses were destroyed. Sound familiar?
Lawrence Gessler
Punta Gorda
