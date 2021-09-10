I just completed an idyllic 90-day experience in Venice Hospital's out-patient Cardiac Program. The professional staff created a warm, friendly, helpful environment in the midst of this pandemic. About a dozen of us patients followed their instructions and exercised under carefully supervised conditions. Each of us challenged our lungs and hearts to hopefully expand our personal, individual capacity for a more comfortable life. Daily we assembled minutes early, put on our monitoring equipment and at our scheduled starting time all began our supervised efforts to achieve better heart healthy results.
Here's the idyllic part. During those 90 days of numerous 60-minute encounters, there were no conflicts, no complaints, no competitions between the patients in our group. We settled into a collective with a common goal to individually achieve a common goal. I was reminded of Buffalo Bob Smith, Howdy Doody and Mr. Rogers. We had some fun and got along great with our new neighbors.
This all was possible because we were focused on what we all had in common and not our differences. The experience reminded me to work hard, have some fun and to love my neighbor. Today I am leaving the Peanut Gallery and returning to a world where sadly we have been conditioned to focus on the differences of ourselves and others and to hate them for it.
