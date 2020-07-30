Editor:
Let’s think of things that happened to us last week both good and bad. Now this week let us change what happened last week. Can we change the actual event? No, but we can learn from the experience. If it is a good result we want to do whatever we can to have this happen again. If it was bad result we want to do something to prevent this from happening again.
Like the old adage about a child putting their hand on a hot stove should they learn a lesson and not do it again. It is a learning experience. If this is not remembered chances are they will do it again since there is no memory of being burned.
We can’t change what has happened from years ago. We can only try to better ourselves and try to make sure this does not occur again. But we must do it in ways that make changes that are lasting and not try to get immediate gratification. Looting and burning stores may fulfill an immediate need but when you run out of what you took, where can you now get what you need?
BLM leader: If change doesn’t happen, then ‘we will burn down this system’ (from the NY Post June 3, 2020). Is this what they really want? More soldiers that were fighting to abolish slavery died during the Civil War than those who were fighting to keep slavery. Is this what our country has come to?
Michael Erney
Port Charlotte
