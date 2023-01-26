After watching my Dad suffer for over a year, I believe it’s time to authorize medical-assisted death in our state. It’s already legal in several states.
I have to wonder how many couples that are involved in murder-suicides did so to stop the suffering of a loved one. You hear about them all time time. I used to assume that they were all related to money problems or hate but now I know differently. I got to believe that some of them are loved ones stopping the suffering of someone they love.
If you think I’m wrong spend a few hours at a Hospice Center. Watch a person go through a complete system shutdown. It’s not a pretty sight. They’re probably the lucky ones. Think about all the people that died in hospitals of COVID. At least they had a possibility of recovering.
So many families know their loved one is dying a slow death with no possibility of recovery. They are helpless and have to watch their loved one deteriorate and suffer for days, weeks, months, and sometimes years. It shouldn’t have to be that way. The stress of watching your loved one suffer takes a toll on other members of the family, especially their better half. They try to keep their loved ones comfortable and happy. So they wear themselves down and put their lives at risk. It doesn’t and shouldn’t be that way.
