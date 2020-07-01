Editor:
I agree with the letter writer who says we need to say a prayer for our president. We need to pray that he listens to others as he “guides” us through the coronavirus pandemic; that he comes to comprehend the long-existent underlying reasons for the response to George Floyd’s death. We need to pray that he might understand that the stock market is not an indication of the financial situation for all; that wealth has been denied many through racist laws on the books for more than a century. Before “all this started” life was not good for everyone.
And, yes, we do need to listen to what the president says. It is well documented through his speeches and his tweets. And it shows that his mother never told him “If you can’t say something nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.”
Carol Schmuhl
Punta Gorda
