Editor:
A quick visit to www.sarasotaforestmonastery.org will address a recent letter writer's concerns.
I purchased my home in Englewood with the happy thoughts that the Sarasota Forest Monastery is just a block away.
I look forward to planning, preparing and giving alms on a weekly basis to the monks. I rejoice in the privilege of giving and feel grateful to have the monks as my neighbors.
Edna McClure
Englewood
