Editor:

Every American citizen should be greatly concerned over the censorship social media is getting away with by blocking a story first reported by the the NY Post, the fourth largest paper in the country over Hunter Biden overseas business dealings while his father was vice president.

The protection racket these sites have given to the Hunter Biden scandal have left many Americans rethinking who they voted for and why.

A double standard exists and the question is why? Why were they so afraid of the relationship between the ex-vice president's family with a foreign country? And why won't they let the American people decide for themselves?

John Fleming

Punta Gorda

