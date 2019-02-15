Editor;
In response to a letter Jan. 19 that Trump is a "moldy oldie," I couldn't agree more. My wife and I are both retired teachers with advanced degrees and we certainly don't think that "he's the greatest thing since sliced white bread."
Far from it, he's a spoiled, narcissistic, manipulator with an ego the size of Gibraltar.
Fortunately, I can give my opinion without being poisoned or shot if I lived under Putin's Russia or Xi's China.
We certainly can't blame the Electoral College for his presidency as many previous great presidents were elected under the same fair, imperfect system.
Bottom line, the Russians, who most likely had a hand in his victory, are now viewing themselves in a mirror in Donald Trump on what a dictatorship looks like. It is a system based on lies, manipulation, firings, fake news, distortion, etc., only to maintain and/or enhance themselves.
The good news is when he's impeached or not re-elected, which is probably a certainty, our enemies may gain some realization on how our democracy works and why our great country has endured for almost 250 years. And the Donald mistake, hopefully, will never be repeated.
Anthony Zeck
North Port
