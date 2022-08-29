Several years ago, I was on a ski vacation to Colorado with a group of dental students. While conversing over drinks at an after ski gathering, I was struck by the comment of one student that he was concerned that his Stafford educational loan would not arrive on time to pay for his trip. Sorry but students borrowing for educational expenses should not be attending expensive Breckenridge ski resorts.
But relax readers, your taxes will help discharge that dentist's debt under Biden's latest debt forgiveness unless the fellow is netting more than $250,000 this year.
This type of executive edict, clearly designed to buy votes, drives up our national debt, encourages universities to raise tuition, fosters more ineffective university programs and incentivizes students to borrow excessively to finance their education in the hope their loans will later be cancelled. Who doubts that future Democrat candidates will trip over each other to promise even greater loan forgiveness to buy votes?
No politician is willing to explain how this $300-$500 billion handout to 43 million former students will be financed.
When Obama converted student loans to be administered by our government, they predicted a $114 billion profit/income according to the GAO which now says the program may lose $197 billion. Add to that this latest handout. Another example of socialist enterprise. Wait until they mandate only electric vehicles.
