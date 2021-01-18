Editor:
There are 2.6 billion wild birds killed each year in the U.S. and Canada by free roaming cats according to a study in a recent Journal Science. Yes, astonishingly, that is billion with a “B”.
Another study published by the Journal Animal Conservation estimates that each outdoor cat kills 3.5 prey each month. If we use our own Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones’ estimates of the number of feral cats in Charlotte County, that means that conservatively 84,000 birds, bunnies, baby squirrels and other prey are killed by feral cats in our community each year.
The Charlotte County Commission has decided to “super protect” some 2,000 feral cats by dooming 84,000 other species to death annually. Somehow mandating that moral distinction does not seem an appropriate job for our local government.
Bonnie S. Elliot
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.