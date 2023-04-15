Editor:

Why are there shootings? Deranged people who access guns, many illegally, who target “gun free” zones or just have a grudge against a person and or against the person’s family. How often has a mass shooter avoided places where good people with guns were likely to be, in preference for a posted “gun free” zone? Most recently the deranged person in Nashville skipped a place thought to have security in favor of the school known to be a gun free zone.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments