Why are there shootings? Deranged people who access guns, many illegally, who target “gun free” zones or just have a grudge against a person and or against the person’s family. How often has a mass shooter avoided places where good people with guns were likely to be, in preference for a posted “gun free” zone? Most recently the deranged person in Nashville skipped a place thought to have security in favor of the school known to be a gun free zone.
Thank the news outlets for broadly publicizing shootings. The deranged become famous, because the media devotes its time and effort on the shooter, not the victims. The shooter’s derangement should be publicized, not their name nor photo. Make them remain anonymous and see how few mass shootings will happen. If they die in the act, bury them without any publicity. If they survive and are prosecuted, then they all should be put to death immediately, anonymously. It’s the victims who deserve recognition!
Our nation's founders spent nearly two months debating the Bill of Rights because they knew the only way to ensure the survival of a truly Constitutional Republic was to protect the citizens’ rights to live free by guaranteeing them the right to bear arms, should its government become tyrannical. No sane, intelligent person today can truly believe our government is not deteriorating into a tyrannical state; censoring free speech, and attempting to usurp the Second Amendment, which is contrary to the founders' protections against it.
