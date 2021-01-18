Editor:
Abraham Lincoln was so concerned about assassination rumors that he slipped into Washington under cover of night. Today it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden would forego an Amtrak journey to his inauguration — the same route he took for years as a senator — because of potential harm.
History doesn’t repeat itself; people just do the same dumb things over and over. The distinction is important. Rather than ascribing ups and downs of time to the stars, we must be responsible for learning — and not learning — from our mistakes.
Soon after Abraham Lincoln arrived at the White House, he put out a call for troops. A Pennsylvania contingent caught a train down to Washington. In Baltimore the troops had to get off the train and march across town to catch the southbound to Washington. But a mob of white supremacists intervened, causing the first casualties of the Civil War. Several soldiers were killed and wounded, as were some intemperate Baltimoreans.
When the shaken troops finally arrived, they slept in any available space, including the floors of the Capitol. Some of the thousands of troops deployed to defend next week’s inauguration are sheltered there now.
Lincoln fought against folks who believed white men alone had the power to enslave others and make the rest of the country do their bidding. Now the ideological descendants of those same insurrectionists are back, pushing the envelope as they steal the country behind a shield of white privilege.
James Abraham
Port Charlotte
