Editor:
My wife and I are among your snowbirds — in our mid-70s. We have been wintering here for 7 years, and leaving behind a lot of our retirement dollars. But when it comes to Covid vaccinations, all I hear and read is "Florida residents only."
Every one of us is a potential Petri dish for the spread of Covid. So when we walk into a restaurant (5 or 6 nights a week), you would think every Florida resident, for his or her own sake, would also want we non-Floridians to be protected. That doesn't seem to be the case.
We received our first Pfizer shot before leaving home in January. Now we can't seem to find a way to get our second shot, thanks to Florida's "residents-only" rules. And our doctor now tells us we won't even be able to get the second shot, since we will be well beyond the 42-day limit, by the time we return home.
So I apologize in advance if we happen to come down with Florida Covid, and end up passing it along to you as we walk the Punta Gorda Harbor. It's too bad that the goal of vaccinating every single U.S. citizen doesn't apply here in Florida.
Paul E. Bridges
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.