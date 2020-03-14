Editor:
To ayer Snowbirds: Don't know if'n yer really a-listenin' t'them o' mah naybers askin' fer jes a little respect is all fer tharselves an' this beautious land we is both usin', an sumtimes abusin', t'live ayer lives.
An' t'mah full-timin' naybors, we cain't refuse t'let snowbirds come here an' enjoy fer atime whut we has all year long. Last ah know'd it were still a free United States. An' cum t'mention it... they's fun t'watch too!
Ah does mah best ideatin' a-rockin' on the porch, an' thas how ah cum t'see ain't this sitiation jes' like whut's a-goin' on in this whole durn country?
If'n change is needed, time t'git t'votin' in ev'ry local, county, state a-racin', an' even fer th' swamp rats y'need t'send to Warshington t'natter fer ye.
An' folks, jes git along with everbody close aroun' ye, cuz someday y'may need 'em t'knock on yer door sayin' yer roof's afire. Er mayhap t'tell ya thars one o' theirs cum down sick an' ye shud stay away.
We-uns is all in this t'gether, Naybors.
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
