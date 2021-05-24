Editor:
This is May Memorial Month and I’ve been walking/cycling every day to “honor and remember” all veterans that have fallen, regardless of how they fell.
You may have seen me on Wink News last year, strutting along in my silkies and to date I’ve notched-up over 120 miles. Saturday, I, along with a Marine, Gold Star dad and mom, walked along Gasparilla Road, South Gulf Cove, carrying the Stars And Stripes, Mission 22 and Honor and Remember flags to show respect to the 22 veterans that fall each day due to the horrors of war.
Honk if you ever see us, so our heavenly angels can hear you respecting them and call out a name, so they will never be forgotten.
Mike Dalgliesh
Rotonda West
