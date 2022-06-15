The first president I voted for was JFK. He was for "America first" and a life NRA member. Too bad his life wasn't longer. He initiated our U.S.A. putting the first man on the moon. Yes, he was a Democrat. A good one.
Our President Trump is also a life NRA member and for "America first"! Biden is for "America last" and attacks the NRA! Democrats, Republicans, Independents are all proud members of the NRA! JFK would be traumatized if he saw what Biden and his anti-American socialist Administration and Washington Democrats have done/are doing to "destroy our country"!
Go by what a President does, not what he says. With Trump we were energy independent and exporting! "America last" Biden destroyed that his first day in office! Isn't $2 gas better than $4.75 and going higher? Now, Biden is looking to our "enemies" for oil instead of drilling under our feet! Iran is one. He's "begging" the Saudis, also wants to meet with Venezuela etc! It's insane!
This is just one reason inflation is out of control! Biden's border invasion saw 1.5 million-plus illegals. They get paid and flown around "our" country! A caravan of 15,000 more coming! Biden is doing this only for votes! The plan is allow illegals to vote, including 11 million in "our" country now." Fentanyl, terrorists, criminals are getting through! Biden doesn't care! Watch FoxNews.com, Newsmax etc. for fair and balanced info.
