Editor:
The Proud Boys and associated aggressive Trump supporters have intimidated me and some of my fellow seniors from volunteering at polling sites and expressing support for Democratic candidates by waving signs.
In the past, when we volunteered to hand out literature at polling places, our Republican counterparts would be friendly and respectful. We sometimes helped each other. Not in Englewood any more. The polite and respectful Republicans have been replaced by rude, loud, disrespectful Proud Boys and loud, aggressive Trump supporters. They don’t greet voters as much as intimidate them.
In the last two years, we have witnessed these men blast sometimes profane music from their trucks while dragging huge Trump signs on trailers through a polling site. Just yesterday, they roamed the San Casa early voting site parking lot without respect for legal boundaries. Without wearing masks, they shoved literature into the hands of passersby and yelled “F---- Biden.”
During our sign waving events in Venice last winter/spring, they came right up behind us screaming insults in our ears with their megaphones, waving huge flags right in our faces, trying to provoke us into fighting them. Others drove their trucks very close to us, spewing diesel exhaust and obscenities. Instead of protecting us and our right to peacefully assemble, the sheriff's officers refused to separate the Proud Boys from us even though we said we felt threatened.
Are they representing the Republican Party? Without any public disavowal of these people, their silence is seen as an endorsement.
Sherry O'Connell
Englewood
