Editor:

All I can say is “like WOW man!” Thank you so much for Liz Hardaway’s article on Woodstock.

I am so excited to see there are people like me who experienced the most exciting time of our lives. There was a time in America where we were sick of war and the negativity of adults. We went to a “concert” that turned out to be a happening for a generation of peaceful souls who hated the war and just wanted people to love each other.

Peace, love, rock 'n' roll!

I keep wondering whatever happened to my loving generation. Where did they all go? I’m still here and I am so very happy there are others out there just like me. Thank you.

Judith Harris

Punta Gorda

