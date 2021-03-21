Editor:
Check your Medicare summaries. My husband's latest Medicare summary included a charge by a company called Todays Health Solutions C in Miami for $4,700 for an orthosis. It said that it was ordered by his Millennium primary care physician.
Upon calling the physician's billing service he was told to report this to Medicare fraud which he did. Very disturbing that our Medicare dollars were paid out to this fraudulent company, which does not exist, with Medicare not checking to make sure that this was an accredited company and/or that the physician actually ordered this expensive orthosis.
No private insurance would ever have paid this bill without first checking. Article in Sun today said that our Medicare Part A would run out in 2026 and it is no wonder with the way that it is managed. I have written Sen. Rick Scott asking for better oversight into Medicare payments and how they recover fraudulent claims.
Another concern is how this fake company hacked in to find my husband's physician's name.
Kathy Amrhein
Punta Gorda
