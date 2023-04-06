In 2020 Obama is reported to have stated: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up." Let's see what Obama may have prophesied.
Joe overruled his military advisors and ordered the chaotic and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.... and then lied when he blamed his military advisors for the fiasco. MSM killed that story.
Joe in his first act as POTUS declared war on fossil fuels, promising to eliminate them. The result was an industry wide moratorium on costly refinery upgrades and drop off in fossil fuel production plus an inflationary increase in fuel costs.
Joe promised not to touch Social Security and Medicare even though both are scheduled to go bankrupt in 2034 and 2026 respectfully. Going broke - won't do anything.
Joe by pushing through the American Rescue Plan Act ($1.9 trillion) and the misnomered Inflation Reduction Act ($738 billion) plus a plethora of expensive executive orders precipitated the highest inflation in 40 years. The dollar has lost 14% of its purchasing power during Joe's presidency.
Joe has submitted a budget that "increases" defense by 3.2% and non-defense spending by 7.3%. With inflation at 6%, this is a defense budget cut of nearly 3% at a time when China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are preparing to eat our lunch. A woke military won't cut it.
I could continue for pages, but words are limited. The bottom line is never hire a demented puppet to run your country! He will screw it up. We were warned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.