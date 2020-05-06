Editor:
Dear farmers, please don't destroy your crops when so many people are going hungry. There are many of us willing to bring our pickup trucks to you to pick up the food and bring it to food pantries.
Please just tell us where to go and I promise many of us will come. You will feel better that your food is not wasted and children's bellies will be full. Thank you in advance.
Judy Ostrom
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.