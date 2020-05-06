Editor:

Dear farmers, please don't destroy your crops when so many people are going hungry. There are many of us willing to bring our pickup trucks to you to pick up the food and bring it to food pantries.

Please just tell us where to go and I promise many of us will come. You will feel better that your food is not wasted and children's bellies will be full. Thank you in advance.

Judy Ostrom

Punta Gorda

