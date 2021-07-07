Editor:
As I heard the tragic news about the Supreme Court decision eviscerating key elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, I thought of the iconic photo of John Lewis and the other peaceful protesters being beaten at the base of the Edmund Pettis bridge in Selma.
How could I dare sink to despair when Lewis and others were willing to be clubbed to preserve voting rights?
The Supreme Court decision is a major setback for voting rights, but those of us who believe in a multi-racial democracy will not be deterred. We will continue to fight to be sure all voices are heard.
John Lewis would expect no less.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
