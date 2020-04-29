Editor:

A smaller gathering than usual

Celebrating the Easter event

While in the midst of waging a war

We can't afford to relent.

Our health and lives are on the line

Against an enemy we cannot see.

It is bringing our country to its knees

Our great land of the free.

People are stepping forward

To help all those in need

And like a global war

We won't let our neighbor bleed.

We may be practicing isolation

But together we stand

As we fight this fight united

This is our promised land.

Suzanne Smith

Englewood

