Editor:
A smaller gathering than usual
Celebrating the Easter event
While in the midst of waging a war
We can't afford to relent.
Our health and lives are on the line
Against an enemy we cannot see.
It is bringing our country to its knees
Our great land of the free.
People are stepping forward
To help all those in need
And like a global war
We won't let our neighbor bleed.
We may be practicing isolation
But together we stand
As we fight this fight united
This is our promised land.
Suzanne Smith
Englewood
