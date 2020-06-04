Editor:

The members of the Gulf Cove Fishing Club were saddened to learn of the fire that destroyed Fishin' Frank's store. It was a quaint establishment with a helpful staff who have a wealth of fishing knowledge.

Whenever you went in there with a question pertaining to fishing or tackle, they were more than happy to help you whether you made a purchase or not. They put on free seminars teaching you how to fish and what equipment you needed for specific species. Frank or a member of his staff always showed up at our meetings whenever we needed a speaker. They not only gave an informative presentation, but always passed out free lures or other fishing items to our members after the meeting.

We are looking forward to the time when we can again go to a fishing store that has all the sights, sounds and smells that we enjoyed so much.

Neil Heisner

Secretary

Gulf Cove Fishing Club

