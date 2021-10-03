We are now all in some danger. Joe Biden has done this. His incompetence and that of the crew of woke fools who surround him have done this. His actions have led to the establishment of the caliphate that Islamic terrorists have long tried to create. They will now use Afghanistan and the resources he abandoned there to plan, finance and support a level of terrorism we have not seen since 9/11,
He has also shown our allies that we cannot be trusted to keep our word, and they will no longer be willing to follow us as they did in Afghanistan and Iraq. We will be alone as the terrorists and the Chinese, the Russians and the Iranians plot ways to capitalize on the weakness they now see in our humiliating retreat and in our foolish attempts to cozy up to the Taliban barbarians. Trouble and danger will come from every direction.
Nothing has gone right since the present administration took office on January 20: inflation is skyrocketing, crime and murders are out of control, the border is a disaster, calls to defund the police have decimated departments, and medical professionals are resigning in droves due to the mandates.
Biden and Harris told us last summer not to trust Trump on the vaccines; now they harass those who won't take them. Coronavirus has returned to epic levels, and misinformation about masks and booster shots have confused everyone.
Some of us will pay a terrible price for Biden's incompetence.
