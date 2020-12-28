Editor:
Sad to hear about the closing of Muscle Car City.
Rick Treworgy has done an outstanding job of collecting vintage vehicles and allowing the public to view his collection. Muscle Car City has been a real asset to this community and Treworgy is to be commended for his efforts to support the collector car hobby.
Hopefully the car shows and flea market will continue. Many fund-raising effort have been supported by these activities.
Those of us in the collector car hobby sincerely appreciated all that Treworgy has done and understand why he is dismantling this outstanding collect.
Nevertheless, we will miss it. Best wishes to Rick Treworty and thank you for allowing us to gather at your location.
Bill Penny
Lake Suzy
