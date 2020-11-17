Editor:
Four years ago, Donald J. Trump won the presidential election. While Hillary, with no doubt, received the popular vote by millions, the Electoral College felt differently and gave the top prize to Trump.
What was the reaction of many Republicans? (and I quote) “We won! You lost! Get over it.”
Now, four years later, the shoe is on the other foot but with a huge difference. Joe Biden won not only the Electoral College by a very large, unbeatable margin but also the popular vote by millions. Huge difference.
So, here we are!
And to all those Republicans who are doing their best to thwart and/or fight the result of the election, I am taking my First Amendment rights and throwing your own words right back at you: “We won! You lost! Get over it!”
Margaret Brennan
Punta Gorda
