Editor:
The election is over; the country will remain divided; it is a divide between good and evil. Evil is the absence of God. “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a person, who sets their mind on worldly things, to enter into the kingdom of God.”
“What did you go out into the desert to see? A voice crying in the wilderness.” The Word is alive like the sound of music cascading down the mountain sides. Some hear it, many do not. The Word is not in the mainstream media, in the halls of academia or in Churches. These things are “The father of all lies.”
When Christ, by his example and mouth, made himself known, he did not rely on the rich or educated, he chose common men to carry on his mission.
He relied on people like us. Now, we must join the fray. We must honor the Ten Commandments; we must go further, confronting evil, offering ourselves and all we have to the cause of righteousness.
God bless us and America.
We all die, the more we fear it, the further we are from God. The foundation of The Kingdom is peace, the absence of fear through faith.
Christ offers the words of eternal life. It is our birthright to hear Christ, personally, to have life and happiness, the peace that the world cannot give.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
