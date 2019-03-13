Editor:
I am really perplexed by the ruling by Judge Ellis in the Paul Manafort tax evasion case. He was only sentenced to 47 months for a scheme that seems a much larger sentence for evading millions in taxes and lying to the government about it, was appropriate.
If you look at some of the sentences for lesser crimes, say for example, theft, and you get a 10-year sentence for stealing a pizza, or a 10-year sentence for possession of two marijuana joints, or even a serious crime like voter fraud, where a woman was sentenced to six years, it seems like the justice system is tilted towards rich criminals. In these cases, none were wealthy. What does this say to you and I, the people who are not wealthy in America, when the wealthy people that commit crimes are held to a lower standard than those who are not wealthy?
If we, as Americans, are to have faith in our justice system, don't you think we really need to have a more just system when it comes to sentencing? Or is this just an example of the privilege of wealth? How else are we as Americans supposed to see this extreme disparity of our justice system?
John R. Munn
Englewood
