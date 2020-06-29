Editor:
I shopped at Walmart recently. I walked in with my mask on.
I was pretty shocked to see a very busy grocery store with very little social distancing, and very few people wearing masks.
I thought I missed a meeting. Was the pandemic over?
There were young shoppers, older shoppers, and loads of families with children.....without masks!
I was shocked. I’ve shopped at Publix, and Winn Dixie, and would say the majority, not all, of shoppers wore masks.
I know masks are not mandated in Port Charlotte, but CDC guidelines have not changed.
My inclination is to stay away from Walmart until we have a mandatory mask order, Walmart requires masks, or the pandemic is under control.
I don’t understand why people are not protecting themselves, their children, and others. Wearing a mask is such an easy thing to do. Why is it being ignored?
Roberta Bannon
Port Charlotte
