Editor:
They're now looking for suggestions on what we can do to reopen Florida. Has anyone else noticed that there is no restriction on entering a medical facility or public workplace without a mask. This entire nightmare has shown the world how some people just don't care about others as well as themselves.
It also shows how some still feel the need to bash our leaders every chance they get. It also shows how inconsiderate one-third of people are walking around supermarkets without masks. The same people have continuously spread this fatal virus without even knowing it to each other as well as the unfortunate casualties. It also shows how our not so caring healthcare system experts feel that it's more important to test for this fatal virus than enforcing wearing a face mask in public places throughout the entire U.S.
Keep in mind, an involuntary contaminated sneeze travels 27 feet. This by far exceeds their 6 foot social distancing. It also shows the distance of some working people that somehow justify numbers or statistics. They feel it's safe enough to reopen public work locations due to one's overall health and life's expenses, compared to others that still hold the suggestion of waiting it out until next time. Let's pray this all dissipate on it's own. Stay safe. God Bless America.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.