I wear a mask in public, not for myself, but for you. I want you to know that I am educated enough know that that I could be asymptomatic and pass the virus onto you.

No, I do not "live in fear" of the virus. I just want to be part of the solution,not the problem.

I do not believe the "government controls me." I believe I am an adult, who contributes to society, and I want to be a role model teach others the same. The qorld does not revolve around me. It is not all about me and my comfort.

if we could all live with the consideration of others, this world would be a much better place.

Wearing a mask does not make me weak, scared, stupid, or even "controlled " it makes me considerate. When you think about your appearance, your discomfort, or what others think of you, just imagine someone close to you. A father, mother, brother, sister, grandparent, aunt, uncle, choking on a respirator.

Then ask yourself, if you could have, sucked it up a little for them.

Denis Saudino

North Port

