Editor:

I read a news report stating that Publix made a $100,000 donation to a political organization affiliated with Governor DeSantis, followed by him appointing Publix as the sole private distributor of the Covid-19 vaccine in Florida. Far be it from me to suggest a connection between these two occurrences.

However, if his goal was to raise money from distribution of the vaccine, far more could have been raised by seeking a $100 contribution from Florida families to gain a priority position in line for the vaccine. I suspect far more than a thousand families would have made such a contribution.

Richard Greenwald

Punta Gorda

