Editor:
I read a news report stating that Publix made a $100,000 donation to a political organization affiliated with Governor DeSantis, followed by him appointing Publix as the sole private distributor of the Covid-19 vaccine in Florida. Far be it from me to suggest a connection between these two occurrences.
However, if his goal was to raise money from distribution of the vaccine, far more could have been raised by seeking a $100 contribution from Florida families to gain a priority position in line for the vaccine. I suspect far more than a thousand families would have made such a contribution.
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.