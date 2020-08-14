Editor:

Your words matter.

The headline above the fold in Tuesday’s Sun, was “Florida’s COVID-19 Numbers Drop”.

This was immediately followed by: “New cases under 5,000 with testing sites closed due to tropical storm”. (italics mine) Well, obviously, if there are fewer tests, there will be fewer identified cases, but the headline suggests that the publisher has bought into Trump's repeated contention that we only have 4.6 million cases because we test so much.

Let’s use our Sharpie to draw that to its inevitable conclusion; 155,000 Americans would be alive if only we hadn’t done any tests at all!

Denise Candea

Port Charlotte

