My husband came home very upset last week. He was picking up a prescription at Walgreens for me and lost his plain gold wedding band. We called the store and went back to search the parking lot, without luck.
If you should find it please call me. He was around Price and Toledo Blade Walgreens.
Inside, Sept. 25, 1954, is inscribed, as we will be married 65 years this year.
Joanne M. Binder
North Port
