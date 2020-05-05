Editor:

Read the article in the April 23 paper regarding Social Security and Medicare. First I will say, all of us who worked for a living paid into Social Security and Medicare along with our employers. It's our money.

I never hear or see any articles that welfare will run out of funds. There are very needy families out there and there are many families who have been on welfare for generations. How about cutting welfare back and putting the money where it belongs especially after all the money the government borrowed from Social Security and Medicare.

Laure Leveillee

Punta Gorda

